‘A New Beginning’: Sliema Wanderers Announce New Sponsor After Weeks Of Internal Turbulence

Local accounting and advisory firm, NM Group, will become the new sponsor along with a name change at the team’s training ground to NM Group Sliema Wanderers FC Sports Complex.

Sliema Wanderers FC has signed on a new sponsor, marking a “new chapter” for the club following weeks of internal turmoil.

“We are really excited about this new collaboration with a club as prestigious as the Sliema Wanderers. 2021 marks NM Group’s 30th anniversary, and we’ve been working very hard at developing a clear vision for our future as a firm. Supporting excellence is a big part of that,” said Beppe Muscat, CEO of NM Group.

The sponsorship deal marks the beginning of a new chapter for Sliema Wanderers following weeks of internal turmoil, including complaints of players not getting paid and a botched deal, culminating in the resignation of former president, Jeffery Farrugia.

NM Group joins CATCO Group as Sliema’s sponsors, the latter being a Tunisian business which is believed to be interested in investing in Malta.

CATCO first appeared in local media as the benefactor for a €500,000 donation to Dar Tal-Providenza presented by former PN leader Adrian Delia last January.

However, Dar Tal-Providenza eventually rejected the donation after CATCO’S chairman failed to provide key information as part of the auditing process.

“Our club is nothing if not resilient. We are looking forward to having NM onboard as our new partners as we seek out new collaborations that will reflect our standing and values. It’s our goal to turn things around and we can only do that with the support of serious partners, such as NM Group,” said team manager, Alex Muscat.

