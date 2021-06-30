Ħamrun Spartans Lose Champions League Ban Appeal

Ħamrun Spartans will not be participating in the Champions League next year after the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected a ban appeal by the club.

The Spartans are facing a one-year suspension from European competitions following a match-fixing scandal involving club committee members in 2013.

Despite winning this year’s domestic premier league, UEFA upheld the suspension handed to the Spartans, forcing the champions to seek alternative remedies via the independent sports body, CAS.

However, that appeal was rejected, meaning the Spartans will not be participating in next year’s Champions League.

“While respecting this decision, we are optimistic and confident that with the unity and organisation we are investing in, we will continue to work to bring more success,” the club said in a statement.

As such, Hibernians are now eligible to participate in the Champions League instead.

The Spartans managed to overcome a 30-year drought last season after being crowned champions of the Premier League. The Malta Football Association will be presenting Ħamrun Spartans with the league trophy tomorrow night at a ceremony held at Victor Tedesco Stadium.

Tag someone who needs to know this