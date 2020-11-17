Malta Could Make History Tonight With One Of Its Youngest Teams Ever

The Malta national football team is on the verge of making history as they face off against UEFA Nations League rivals the Faroe Islands tonight.

Malta is just a goal difference away from outright winning League D Group 1. As it stands, the country is guaranteed second place, an impressive feat on its own, but one that doesn’t mean much in the competitive arena.

The last time Malta competed in the Nations League, the team ended up in bottom place. Now, we have a chance of coming in first.

The only thing stopping them is a one-goal difference which will propel them to the top of the group and secure them a place in League C for the Nations League 2022.

“The expectations are very high. Three consecutive wins don’t happen often for Malta,” Kevin Azzopardi, Director of Communications at the Malta Football Association, told Lovin Malta.

That’s not the only notable achievement leading up to tonight’s game.

Malta has also been playing with its youngest team of the past 20 years with the average age of players at just above 26-years-old – a product of the rejuvenation process brought on by new head coach Devis Mangia.

“Everyone must be proud of these players for what they have already done until now. They have done positive things for the football community and the country as a whole,” he said at a press conference.

The last time Malta lost a game was, in fact, against the Faroe Islands on 3rd September in a heartbreaking 3-2 loss in Tórshavn where the hosts were able to score two goals in the dying minutes of the game.

The team will appear in full force tonight with reigning MFA Footballer of the Year and defender Steve Borg returning to the squad after suspension.

