Siġġiewi FC Head Coach Resigns After Footage Emerges Of Players Laughing At Leaked X-Rated Video

Head coach of Siġġiewi FC has resigned after a video emerged of players laughing at an x-rated video broadcasted on television during a team dinner last week.

“In light of the incident involving the Siġġiewi FC team, I would like to publicly say that as head coach, not only was I not involved, but I did my best to stop everything,” head coach Trevor Thomas said on Facebook.

A video uploaded online showed players from the team laughing at the leaked video, belonging to a young Maltese woman, while dining at Kebab Factory in Msida, the club’s former sponsor.

After being made aware of the incident, Kebab Factory announced that it would be cutting ties with the club.

“I publicly apologise to both the victim and those close to her. In view of all this, in solidarity with the victim and with respect towards her, I have chosen to burden the consequences, not only by apologising, but by disassociating from the club and resigning,” Thomas continued.

The blowback in the wake of the release of this video, which may have been hacked from the young woman’s phone, is growing, as police continue their investigations into people who may have illegally shared the video with friends.

“I urge those who have this video, and those who receive other similar video, not to continue to throw salt on the wound because such situations can have painful repercussions,” Thomas ended.

Under Maltese law, anyone found to have shared the video is liable to a fine of up to €5,000 and up to two years imprisonment.

A man was fined €4,500 for sharing revenge porn of his former partner. More recently, a woman was awarded €32,000 in damages after she was filmed without her consent and the x-rated video then circulated widely.

Lovin Malta has reached out to Siġġiewi FC for comment but didn’t receive a reply before publishing.

