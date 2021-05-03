WATCH: Haley Bugeja’s 10 Serie A Goals Putting Her At The Top Of The Charts

Maltese football star Haley Bugeja is winding down an exceptional debut season for Serie A team Sassuolo after netting her ninth and 10th goal of the season against Hellas Verona last weekend. Bugeja’s brace has put her amongst the top 10 goalscorers of the season, an incredible feat alone for a Maltese player, let alone one who is just 16-years-old.

Haley Bugeja comes in sixth on the list of most goals scored this season

Equally as impressive as the talent she possesses at her age is the fact that Bugeja leads the team in goals scored alongside Valeria Pirone. And her highlight reel over the past season is something to behold, with the young Maltese wonderkid showing football prowess similar to the likes of Pelé or the late Maradona himself…

The former Mġarr United player made her presence the second she signed with Sassuolo, scoring two goals on her debut in a 3-1 win over Napoli Ladies. She captured not only the attention of Malta but the world with her breathtaking skills…

And her latest goals helped Sassuolo score a 4-0 win against Hellas Verona last weekend. The wonderkid has also been a key feature on the national team where she became the first Maltese woman to score a hat-trick during an international competition. In an exclusive interview with Lovin Malta, Bugeja spoke about her football history, influences and rise to success, amongst other things. Check it out below.

The 16-year-old superstar is capping off a spectacular season with Sassuolo, who is currently in the third in the league, with three games remaining against Bari, Milan and Empoli Ladies.