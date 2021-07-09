WATCH: Maltese Recipe-To-Grocery App Wins Big At New Startup Competition With Prize Worth Over €50,000

“We’re super grateful to Pitchora for putting together an amazing programme and giving Maltese start-ups a platform. For Grocerly, this will help us in our mission to reinvent the online grocery shopping experience,” said co-founder and CEO Luke Frendo.

Grocerly won first place out of more than 40 applicants at Pitchora , a new local competition similar to Shark Tank.

A new app that helps you find recipes and lets you order all the ingredients you need from a supermarket delivery service has just won a startup competition in Malta.

The creators will now get a €10,000 grant and a place on an exclusive start-up incubator programme which gives them access to premium business players and networks, as well as other forms of monetary and non-monetary professional support.

Basement2Boardroom is an innovative incubator programme based on the ethos of providing start-ups with the necessary tools and support measures whilst matching them with experts that are relevant to the sector they are operating in. A place in the programme is worth roughly €50,000 and includes fully-equipped office space that is designed in a way that stimulates creativity and encourages team building.

The other two winners are Matter Make, which offers robotic 3D printing in ceramics, and Fyorin, an all-in-one business banking solution that lets you create multi-currency dedicated Ibans, send payments and payroll in bulk, accept online payments, apply for corporate cards and get your invoices paid early, all from one place.

Pitchora is an event designed by Dean Micallef.

