Chris Fearne Hints At Upcoming Changes To Malta’s ‘Dark Red’ Travel List 

Health Minister Chris Fearne has hinted that changes could be on their way for Malta’s ‘dark red’ travel list in the coming weeks and months.

As Fearne announced the easing of more COVID-19 restrictions at a press conference today, Lovin Malta asked him whether he intends to update the ‘dark red’ list or scrap it entirely.

“We publish changes to the dark red list periodically, according to a set of criteria, according to the countries where the virus is spreading most,” he responded. “However, that doesn’t mean that we won’t announce some kind of changes related to travel in the coming weeks and months.”

“The way Europe is looking at the situation is that we shouldn’t just take a country’s positivity rate and presence of variants into consideration [when establishing dark red lists], but also their vaccination rates. We will announce more details when the EU reaches an agreement and when it’s right for Malta.”

Travel between Malta and ‘dark red’ countries is not permitted except for travel deemed essential, and this only with prior authorisation from the health authorities.

A 14 day quarantine period is mandatory for all travellers to Malta from dark red zones, irrespective of their vaccination status.

However, Fearne announced today that this will be reduced to 10 days for people with valid vaccine certificates as of 14th February.