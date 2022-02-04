Malta’s President Honours Victor Calvagna On World Cancer Day: ‘He Accomplished So Much In Life’

Maltese President George Vella passed a sentimental tribute to the memory of Dr. Victor Calvagna in the National Cancer Platform’s (NCP) conference, launched today on World Cancer Day 2022. “Join me in honouring the memory of Victor Calvagna. His loss was a shock to us all. And the peoples’ reaction to such a tragedy was a testament to their massive respect towards him, based on his work as a specialist in pediatric cancer.” “He accomplished much in life, and left many beautiful memories, in death.” Puttinu Cares founder and pediatric specialist Victor Calvagna passed away last month, following a traffic incident. In the wake of his passing, Malta stood together in tribute to a man who devoted his life to helping others in times of great difficulty.

The NCP conference was launched as a means to acknowledge and understand the advances made in prevention, early diagnosis, and above all, in treatment for Cancer. “Numerous organisations stand together with one goal. That in one way or another, they are ready to offer help to those who’ve had the misfortune of being diagnosed with cancer. Such, that even care to their family has been made a priority.” Vella highlighted the problems, but also the advances made in humanity’s elusive journey to find a cure. “Despite the research, we have yet to find a cure, which is not to say we haven’t made advancements in the field. Together, we could agree that the small – but important – advances could prove instrumental in the treatment of cancer, particularly with respect to medicine.” “The downside is the expense of such medications, and that persons only gain access to them by way of government assistance, or through subsidy by voluntary organisations like the Community Chest Fund.” “Yet, the beauty of the NCP is that it has a wide scope of interests tied around the well-being of cancer patients, whose expertise allows for a multi-angle treatment approach.” You can view the conference below.