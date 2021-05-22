British Comedian Who Praised Destiny Says He Will Come To Malta As Minister Offers Personal Tour
British comedian Jack Whitehall has said he intends to visit Malta after Air Malta offered him free flights and Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo pledged to give him a personal tour.
“I love Twitter. Go Malta. Travels With My Father Series 6 sorted,” he said, referring to his popular Netflix comedy road trip show about him and his dad traveling the world.
Whitehall caught the ear of the Maltese authorities after he praised Destiny’s Eurovision performance of Je Me Casse tonight.
“That was epic. I don’t know where the fuck Malta is but Destiny just put it on the map,” he tweeted.
Air Malta promptly offered him two free tickets from Heathrow, while Bartolo pledged to personally show him some of the island’s best attractions if he comes here.
If Malta does end up featuring on the popular Netflix show, it will be some consolation for the country, which finished in a disappointing 7th place at the Eurovision Final tonight after receiving only 47 points from the general public.