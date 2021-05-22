British Comedian Who Praised Destiny Says He Will Come To Malta As Minister Offers Personal Tour

British comedian Jack Whitehall has said he intends to visit Malta after Air Malta offered him free flights and Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo pledged to give him a personal tour.

“I love Twitter. Go Malta. Travels With My Father Series 6 sorted,” he said, referring to his popular Netflix comedy road trip show about him and his dad traveling the world.

Whitehall caught the ear of the Maltese authorities after he praised Destiny’s Eurovision performance of Je Me Casse tonight.