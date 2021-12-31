Malta Publishes New Travel Rules Obliging Booster For Maltese Vaccine Certificate Holders As Of 17th January

New travel rules for holders of Maltese vaccinate certificates, which will come into force as of 17th January, have been published on the Health Ministry’s website.

No press conference or statement has been issued and no legal notice has been published but the Ministry’s website has been updated with an important notice regarding the validity of vaccine certificates issued by the Maltese authorities.

The new rules state that, as of 17th January, Maltese vaccine certificates for adults aged 18 or over will only be valid if their initial course of vaccination was administered not more than three months ago or if their booster shot was administered not more than nine months ago.

Vaccine certificates of children, who aren’t eligible for the booster shot, will be based on the “primary schedule”, ie. the initial course of vaccination as reccomended by the vaccine manufacturer.