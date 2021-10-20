LIVE INTERVIEW AT 5:30pm: Mario De Marco To Discuss PN’s Vision For Malta’s Economy

Shadow Finance Minister Mario de Marco will appear on Lovin Daily at 5:30pm to discuss the future of the Maltese economy in the wake of the 2022 Budget.

The PN has recently flagged the rising national deficit and debt levels, warning this shortfall isn’t only the result of measures and government aid introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PN leader Bernard Grech used his Budget speech to present several proposals, such as a living wage of at least €1,000, a significant increase in the VAT exemption bracket, €500 travel vouchers to all youths, and a 25% salary increase for teachers and nurses.

He has pledged to counter this shortfall in public finances by attracting tech companies to Malta, which he said won’t be taxed at all on any profits that are reinvested in the company.

Tune in today at 5.30pm on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page to see de Marco’s interview live during Lovin Daily.