WATCH: Bloody Riots, Immoral Regimes And A Royal Cover-Up! Star-Studded Sette Giugno Film Finally Drops Today

Nearly two years after its initial announcement and following a very turbulent 12 months for life in general due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a highly-anticipated and star-studded film about Malta’s bloody 1919 riots is finally being released today. And it’s been such a ride that the film’s even been through a name change!

Over the weekend, the final trailer for Blood On The Crown was released, but local film fans will recognise it as the previously-named Storbju (Just Noise).

Featuring impeccable CGI that takes localities like Valletta a whole century back – not to mention Hollywood stars Harvey Keitel and Malcolm McDowell – this is the first film ever to be filmed in Malta and be based on Maltese history.

Of course, judging by the snippets we’ve been given in the last year – and especially now with this longer trailer – it looks like both Keitel and McDowell’s characters might quickly become two of the most hated in local film history… and with good reason too.