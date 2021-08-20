Jason Micallef Slams Ministry’s X Factor Stunt: If These Are Our Environmental Initiatives Then We Have A Serious Problem
ONE Productions chairman Jason Micallef has slammed an initiative by the Environment Ministry which will see a tree planted for every ‘Yes’ X Factor judges give contestants.
Minister Aaron Farrugia took to Facebook earlier today to announce a collaboration between his ministry and X Factor that will also see the production go completely paperless.
While the initiative has been welcomed by some, this was not the case for Micallef, who in rare criticism of the Labour government, described the initiative as cheap.
“If environmental initiatives are going to be implemented through X Factor, then we really have a very serious problem in the way we perceive and treat the environment in this country,” Micallef said in a Facebook post. “Say yes so that we can plant a tree. How poor.”
Micallef is known for his aversion for the song competition, primarily as a result of his antipathy for former PBS CEO Anton Attard.
Attard was PBS CEO up until 2016, having headed the Nationalist Party’s NET TV before that.
