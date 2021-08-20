Jason Micallef Slams Ministry’s X Factor Stunt: If These Are Our Environmental Initiatives Then We Have A Serious Problem 

ONE Productions chairman Jason Micallef has slammed an initiative by the Environment Ministry which will see a tree planted for every ‘Yes’ X Factor judges give contestants.

Minister Aaron Farrugia took to Facebook earlier today to announce a collaboration between his ministry and X Factor that will also see the production go completely paperless.

While the initiative has been welcomed by some, this was not the case for Micallef, who in rare criticism of the Labour government, described the initiative as cheap.