‘You Kept Fighting Till The End Of The Life You Loved’: Joe Debono’s Wife Leads Tributes To Beloved Actor

Tanya Debono, wife of the renowned actor Joe Debono, shared her heartfelt message for her late husband. “Today you left us …. now rest. You continued to fight till the end for life you loved. You taught us courage with the will to keep doing everything, despite all the difficulties you faced. Thank you for the family we created together, and who did not leave us without anything. Keep smiling that smile you had here”

Debono, most known for his role on James Bondin from Xarabank, died today following a lengthy battle with ALS. Towards the end of his life, Debono had become an active member of the ALS community, opening up about the challenges that come with ALS and refusing to shy away from the issue. Social media is being flooded with family, friends and loved ones sharing memories and emotions over his passing, which came as a shock to many.

Debono aided ALS activist Bjorn Formosa in raising funds to build Dar Bjorn 2, a home for patients suffering from ALS and other neurodegenerative conditions. He shared his story with Lovin Malta in the documentary ‘A Little Smile’, which took a look at Bjorn’s journey and the work being done to ensure Dar Bjorn 2 becomes a reality.

“Bjorn always inspired me – but now that I’m seeing how he works up close, I am understanding it even more,” Debono had said in an interview with Xarabank. “I spoke to him, and he told me: ‘whatever you need, just let us know – don’t lose heart, we have a lot of help to give’.” Joe leaves behind a loving family and friends. You can donate to Dar Bjorn via: BOV Mobile Pay: 79096249 SMS: 5061 8936 – €6.99

SMS: 5061 9271 – €11.65 Online: https://efr.alsmalta.org/supporting-joe-debono Call: 5180 2018 – €25

Call: 5190 2075 – €50