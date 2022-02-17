COVID-19 Quarantine For Primary Contacts To Be Removed On 7th March

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health Chris Fearne has just announced the removal of quarantine for primary contacts of fully vaccinated positive cases as of 7th March, given that the infection rate remains low.

From next Monday 21st February, the mandatory seven-day quarantine for primary contacts with a valid vaccine certificate is going to be reduced to five days.

On the fifth day of the quarantine, a negative rapid or PCR test will be required.

The same goes for travellers coming from dark red zones – with a valid certificate the period of quarantine will go down to seven days as of 7th March.

Currently, the imposed quarantine for fully vaccinated primary contacts is ten days, which already has been reduced from the initial 14 days.

Quarantine for secondary contacts has already been partially lifted.

What do you make of the new measures?