Does Malta’s Summer Shine Through The Abyss Of Grief? Maltese Painter’s New Valletta Exhibition Explores The Four Seasons

“The artist will venture into the exploration of the feminine, or lack thereof, and he will attempt to construct the interpretation of the feminine through a fluid lens, bypassing binary modes of thought.”

“Similar to the chapters which define us as humans, the paintings will explore, in an archetypal and mythological manner, the various junctions of life.”

“Through the use of drawing and painting, woven like a colourful tapestry, the exhibition will also paradoxically portray the fact that one may also often feel at odds with the socially constructed season aligned with a particular stage in life.”

The work also poses the following questions to the viewer;

What makes our winter but the bitterness that grips the soul? How can summer shine through the abyss of grief? Can our spring happen in the dimming twilight of our lives? Will autumn pervade the nihilistic gloominess of cynicism and fatalism? Such, and other existential concerns, will be unfurled, in reference to the mystery that is life.