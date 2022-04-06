Ħamrun Mayor Expects ‘Police To Be Stern’ With Street Brawlers That Scared Residents

Ħamrun Mayor Christian Sammut has condemned the midnight fight that broke out in the streets of Ħamrun and left three people injured.

Contacted by Lovin Malta, Sammut stressed he hopes and expects the police to be stern with the perpetrators.

“I can understand that the police are doing their job to deal with this case, and I am expecting they will all be brought forward and that authorities are stern with them, because if not this situation will happen again,” Sammut told Lovin Malta.

The brawl happened next to Mile End in Ħamrun at around 1am last night.