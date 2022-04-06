Ħamrun Mayor Expects ‘Police To Be Stern’ With Street Brawlers That Scared Residents
Ħamrun Mayor Christian Sammut has condemned the midnight fight that broke out in the streets of Ħamrun and left three people injured.
Contacted by Lovin Malta, Sammut stressed he hopes and expects the police to be stern with the perpetrators.
“I can understand that the police are doing their job to deal with this case, and I am expecting they will all be brought forward and that authorities are stern with them, because if not this situation will happen again,” Sammut told Lovin Malta.
The brawl happened next to Mile End in Ħamrun at around 1am last night.
“These situations are absolutely unacceptable – they did not just create a danger for themselves, but they also damaged various cars of the residents there – apart from scaring the residents of the area,” he stressed.
“It is never enough when you have such situations like these,” he said when asked whether enough is being done to ensure safety.
Exclusive footage sent to Lovin Malta shows the fight taking place in the middle of the road before the police intervened. The footage shows the first stages of the fight taking place in St Anthony Street in Ħamrun, just a corner away from the main road.
A police statement confirmed three men required care from Mater Dei hospital after the brawl.
