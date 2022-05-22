Jon Mallia Lambasts State’s €500,000 Injection To Aid Print Journalism In The Face Of ‘Piles Of Unanswered FOIs’

Malta’s leading podcast host Jon Mallia questioned the state’s motives behind a €500,000 injection to support newspaper publishers. “They think we are imbeciles,” Mallia wrote on Facebook, addressing especially how the government was doing so purely to ‘support independent journalism’. Mallia questioned the government’s ‘love’ for print journalism, which is often seen as unsustainable when compared to its digital counterpart. “Perhaps this affection they have towards printed journalism was never picked up because it was hidden (by accident) under a pile of FOIs (freedom of information applications).” “What if, perhaps, you can give us half of the sum in cash, and the other half in the form of answered FOIs?”

Later speaking to Lovin Malta, Mallia first pointed out that “if the government truly cared about free press, then they would have no problem in answering the FOIs.” “Plus I’m not too big on the government intervening in the market,” he added. “Regardless, we cannot ignore that printed press is on its way out. The government’s solution is like giving a dying patient narcotics, even though the real end is inevitable.” Lovin Malta’s CEO, David Grech, also expressed serious reservations about the effectiveness of the suggested state aid and how the agreement was reached. “Rather than subsidise (and maintain influence on) the unsustainable printing of newspapers shouldn’t the government (following actual consultations) have focused on incentivising their inevitable shift to digital and the creation of a proper framework that develops and guarantees independent media pluralism?” He wrote in a Facebook post.