McSims Maltese Pastizzeria Opens Second Branch In Cardiff City Centre

Wales’ own Mc Sims Maltese Pastizzeria has just launched its second branch, this time in the City Centre on Queen’s Street in Cardiff.

The eatery was named as “one of the hidden gems in Cardiff’s hospitality scene” by the Wales Online media company.

“McSims Pastizzeria is a Maltese bakery that has been wowing those lucky enough to have discovered it since opening on Senghenydd Road back in January,” it wrote.