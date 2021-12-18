McSims Maltese Pastizzeria Opens Second Branch In Cardiff City Centre
Wales’ own Mc Sims Maltese Pastizzeria has just launched its second branch, this time in the City Centre on Queen’s Street in Cardiff.
The eatery was named as “one of the hidden gems in Cardiff’s hospitality scene” by the Wales Online media company.
“McSims Pastizzeria is a Maltese bakery that has been wowing those lucky enough to have discovered it since opening on Senghenydd Road back in January,” it wrote.
McSims has continued to wow its customers with the traditional Maltese variety of pastries, and the response was so good that it actually led to the opening of the second branch.
“With the new shop in Queen Street, it feels like now we have come to life,” the owners of the chain told Wales Online.
“There are 35 seats, it’s all gorgeously decorated and when the weather is nicer, we’ll have the opportunity for people to sit outside too.”
Next time you’re in Wales, head over to McSims on Queen Street if you’re feeling like a taste of Malta.
Tag someone that needs to know about this