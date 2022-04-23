More Supermarket Ryan Schembri’s Arrest A Result Of A Speeding Ticket In Scotland

Ryan Schembri, the More Supermarket owner who has been on the run for the last eight years was caught by Scottish authorities after being fined for speeding.

It may have been a mere speeding ticket. But at the time, there was an active Interpol warrant for his arrest for money-laundering accusations.

MaltaToday reported the breakthrough after UK authorities had informed their Maltese counterparts of Schembri’s contravention.

The tip led to an investigation by the Maltese police force, who were able to conclude that Schembri was residing in the United Kingdom.

He had active bank accounts registered in the country, as well as a partner.