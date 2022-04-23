More Supermarket Ryan Schembri’s Arrest A Result Of A Speeding Ticket In Scotland
Ryan Schembri, the More Supermarket owner who has been on the run for the last eight years was caught by Scottish authorities after being fined for speeding.
It may have been a mere speeding ticket. But at the time, there was an active Interpol warrant for his arrest for money-laundering accusations.
MaltaToday reported the breakthrough after UK authorities had informed their Maltese counterparts of Schembri’s contravention.
The tip led to an investigation by the Maltese police force, who were able to conclude that Schembri was residing in the United Kingdom.
He had active bank accounts registered in the country, as well as a partner.
Schembri amassed millions of debt while heading the supermarket chain, fleeing the country with his wife and son in 2014. He is the cousin of former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri.
The chain and its debts have been linked to the murder of Carmel Chircop, a lawyer who was shot dead outside his garage in Birkirkara in October 2015.
Chirchop has been confirmed to have fronted Adrian Agius, and his business partner Ryan Schembri around €750,000 which was to be used to fund the More Supermarkets chain that Agius and Schembri were involved in.
Schembri will be extradited back to Malta but is also expected to challenge the request.
