Qawra Vandals Return As Several Cars Found Smashed And Keyed

Cars belonging to Qawra residents have once again fallen victim to a major incident of vandalism.

The incident became the latest in a chain of destructive acts, the last of which took place on 16th April.

Residents in the area reached out to Lovin Malta after waking up to find their cars had been vandalised. To some, it wasn’t a first.

“This is the second time it happened to us,” one resident said. “Just a month ago, both my and my husband’s car were keyed really badly.”

“By the time I made a report at the police station, they told me ten others had made a similar report, that very morning.”