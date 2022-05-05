Qawra Vandals Return As Several Cars Found Smashed And Keyed
Cars belonging to Qawra residents have once again fallen victim to a major incident of vandalism.
The incident became the latest in a chain of destructive acts, the last of which took place on 16th April.
Residents in the area reached out to Lovin Malta after waking up to find their cars had been vandalised. To some, it wasn’t a first.
“This is the second time it happened to us,” one resident said. “Just a month ago, both my and my husband’s car were keyed really badly.”
“By the time I made a report at the police station, they told me ten others had made a similar report, that very morning.”
The incident took place along Triq il-Port Ruman, a normally busy area near the local bus terminus and even the police station
“It definitely happened overnight. After all, we parked our cars at 9pm,” she added.
Cars in the area appear to have had a large rock thrown at the rear windscreen, while others have been keyed around the entire chassis.
Qawra residents raise alarm on social media
Residents who fell victim to the vandalism have taken to Facebook to raise awareness with the culprits still at large.
“I’m not so proud to live in St Paul’s bay. Today, we have animals [living amongst] us. Last night six cars were vandalised,” one person wrote.
“Disgraceful! Qawra used to be a nice place to live. It has now turned into a ghetto.”
“This was why we left Buġibba ten years ago. It was just the beginning.”
Together the residents have called for greater police action and that more CCTV cameras be installed in the area. Police, however, have suffered from a lack of human resources.
Residents of the area are encouraged to keep a watchful eye out, with the prospect of future, similar acts more than likely to take place.
Featured Photo Credit: Mihai-Alexandru Popescu on Proud to Live in St Paul’s Bay Facebook Group
