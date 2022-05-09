Victory Kitchen Duo Smash Objective And Raise €65,000 In 24-Hour Charity Swim
Victory Kitchen has raised €65,000 in donations after completing a 24-hour-long swim divided between two founders.
Kitchen founders Rafel Sammut and Andrew Arrigo each swam over 24 hours – in laps, pushing their boundaries beyond superhuman levels, with the scope of feeding more families in Malta.
And the fundraiser is far from over, with the 24 hour challenge being extended with more donations from companies and individuals coming in, with the swimmers taking on more laps the more people donate.
Over 70 swimmers hit Neptunes pool and put the hours in, raising the whopping sum in one joint effort.
Funds will help the kitchen expand and even improve its operations, to see that more families are given food in times of need, but there is another cause.
The duo also completed the swim to help support Len and Jacob, two brothers suffering from a rare condition with no cure. A total of 25% of the final sum will be given to them.
Rafael and Andrew set up Victory Kitchen at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The aim? To provide food to those who needed it.
A remarkable endeavour already. But now, the charity has moved beyond supporting people affected by the pandemic, uniting with social workers, parishes, and NGOs for a greater cause.
Their mission has them ensure “that nobody goes to bed hungry”.
Over a span of 108 weeks, the brothers have been providing close to 1,350 meals a week directly to families in need, as well as around 500 meals per week to NGOs so that they can use their funds for their primary purpose, whilst the Kitchen relieves them of the burden of the cost of meals.
Although we now find ourselves easing out of the pandemic, there are still some challenges to overcome. Challenges with individuals – or even families – that still have no food. And still, their demand grows stronger.
They will be looking to expand their operations with larger premises to prepare more meals. It is also their wish to bring in a van to collect more produce and deliver more meals.
Their ambitions are limited only by funds. And that is where you could come in.
Donations can continue to be made to APS IBAN: MT10APSB77013000000044687710017 or via Revolut (9944 1950) or BOV App (9944 1950).
