Victory Kitchen Duo Smash Objective And Raise €65,000 In 24-Hour Charity Swim

Victory Kitchen has raised €65,000 in donations after completing a 24-hour-long swim divided between two founders.

Kitchen founders Rafel Sammut and Andrew Arrigo each swam over 24 hours – in laps, pushing their boundaries beyond superhuman levels, with the scope of feeding more families in Malta.

And the fundraiser is far from over, with the 24 hour challenge being extended with more donations from companies and individuals coming in, with the swimmers taking on more laps the more people donate.

Over 70 swimmers hit Neptunes pool and put the hours in, raising the whopping sum in one joint effort.

Funds will help the kitchen expand and even improve its operations, to see that more families are given food in times of need, but there is another cause.

The duo also completed the swim to help support Len and Jacob, two brothers suffering from a rare condition with no cure. A total of 25% of the final sum will be given to them.