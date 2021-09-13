WATCH: New Footage Emerges Of Below Deck’s Captain Sandy Filming New Season In Malta
The crew behind a well-known reality series have been spotted filming in Malta – again!
This time, footage emerged of Captain Sandy, having returned to the helm for the filming of season six of Below Deck Mediterranean.
The superyacht, named HOME, was spotted again docked on the shores of Birgu as various members of the crew were filming aboard it.
The new season of the reality TV series is currently in full swing, with Captain Sandy returning alongside Bosun Malia White.
While the newest season is set to be based in Croatia, some scenes are being filmed in Malta over the course of the next few weeks.
Below Deck Mediterranean is an American reality television series on Bravo that debuted in 2013. It is a spin-off of Below Deck, another series aired on the same network. It shows the crew as they deal with their personal issues in order to make their professional careers work.
Video credit: Ruby De Domenico
