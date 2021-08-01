BREAKING: L-Erbgħa Fost Il-Ġimgħa To Be Replaced With New Show Hosted By Quinton Scerri

Mark Laurence Zammit’s former show L-Erbgħa Fost il-Ġimgħa will be replaced by an entirely new discussion show this autumn, hosted by Quinton Scerri.

PJ Vassallo Mintoff, partner of WE Media, told Lovin Malta that Scerri will be the host of a new TV discussion show called Topik, which will be produced by his media production house and air every Wednesday evening and Friday night.

Popolin, a daily current affairs show which Scerri has hosted over the past year, won’t return to the national broadcaster.

Scerri told Lovin Malta that his show will focus on current affairs but will be less politically oriented than L-Erbgħa Fost il-Ġimgħa was, and will have a similar concept to Popolin.

He said he has huge respect for Mark Laurence’s work and talents and doesn’t want to give off the impression that he is replacing him.