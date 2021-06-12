Accused In Marsa Stabbing Admits To Police But Pleads Not Guilty In Court
The man accused of the murder of the young Ghanian man who was stabbed in Marsa late on Thursday has pleaded not guilty to the crime, despite confession to the police.
Amo Frank Kwaku, 25 and also from Ghana, confessed to the murder after he was apprehended late on Thursday, police investigators told a court on Saturday.
Despite this, Kwaku pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.
His alleged victim, 23-year-old Kwabena Kyere, was found unconscious in a pool of blood in Triq it-Tiġrija at roughly 10pm.
The two men are understood to have been involved in a fight before the fatal stabbing.
Despite his best efforts to escape, Kwaku was apprehended after being tracked down by the police. A murder weapon was also recovered.
The court heard how Kwaku holds an Italian residence document and works in the construction industry.
The murder is the first this year.
No request for bail was made, with the magistrate upholding a request for the man’s assets to be frozen.
