Accused In Marsa Stabbing Admits To Police But Pleads Not Guilty In Court 

The man accused of the murder of the young Ghanian man who was stabbed in Marsa late on Thursday has pleaded not guilty to the crime, despite confession to the police.

Amo Frank Kwaku, 25 and also from Ghana, confessed to the murder after he was apprehended late on Thursday, police investigators told a court on Saturday.

Despite this, Kwaku pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

His alleged victim, 23-year-old Kwabena Kyere, was found unconscious in a pool of blood in Triq it-Tiġrija at roughly 10pm.

The two men are understood to have been involved in a fight before the fatal stabbing.