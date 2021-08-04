After Sliema Stabbing, Children’s Commissioner Calls For Better Juvenile Justice System

Little has been revealed about the reason for the incident, and while the boy has insisted that he was acting in self-defence, prosecutors have argued that the manner in which he defended himself was disproportionate given that the 14-year-old had brandished a knife.

On Friday the police charged a 14-year-old boy from Msida with two separate stabbings which occurred within a seven-day period. He was granted bail under a number of conditions.

Miceli has also written to the police commissioner in order to ensure that the boy’s rights are respected over the course of proceedings against him.

Commissioner for Children Pauline Miceli has called on the government to invest in a stronger juvenile justice system and more specialised services after a 14-year-old was charged in court with having stabbed two individuals over the course of a week.

“What the country needs to further invest in is a stronger juvenile justice system and more specialized services involving professionals to prevent criminal youth offending and effectively monitor offenders to help them rehabilitate and reduce recidivism,” Miceli told Lovin Malta.

Lovin Malta sought a reaction from the commissioner about the incident, and similar ones that have occurred in the past, over whether the state has somehow failed these youths.

“As Commissioner for Children, I was concerned to hear about the stabbing in Sliema last week and my office has written to the Commissioner of Police to ensure that this young boy’s rights as an accused are respected and protected,” Commissioner for Children Pauline Miceli told Lovin Malta.

Miceli said it was as yet unclear what the boy’s background and particular situation were, however, she stressed that her office would “ensure that his interests are respected and he is given the adequate protection he needs until investigations are underway”.

The commissioner noted that it is difficult to generalise when offering an interpretation of criminal cases involving youths, pointing to a myriad of factors that could play a role.

This includes peer group pressures, mental health issues, isolation, substance misuse, as well as poor parental discipline and even parental criminality.

“One can’t put all young people in the same basket,” the commissioner said.

That said, Miceli said her office was concerned about all offences committed by juveniles.

“I follow as closely as possible cases that appear before the courts and put forward my recommendations to the magistrate, like many other professionals involved in the cases do,” she said.

While this helped, the commissioner stressed that there was a big need for a more child-friendly justice system, as well as increased sensitivity towards preventing and combatting risks that children may be exposed to and which could lead them to criminality.

