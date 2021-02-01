Alleged Aggressor Behind Mosta Knife Attack Hands Himself In To Police

A Syrian man believed to be behind a brutal neck stabbing in Mosta last week has handed himself over to the police.

The man, a 29-year-old, is believed to be behind an attack that occurred in a garage in Triq il-Kappar, Mosta, where he allegedly attacked Lamir Mohammad, also 29, in the neck.

The attack left the victim running for his life.

Police had launched a manhunt to find the aggressor, but were unable to find him. However, he handed himself into the Mosta police station earlier today.

Mohammad, who is recovering from the attack, has said his family were left scared following the attack, fearful that he might appear at their house.

He told Lovin Malta what happened that night, in what he believes may have been a religiously-motivated attack.

“All the garages were closed by then, it was around 9.30pm, but I thought maybe he was working or something. One guy who I know told me ‘orajt?‘ as I entered the garage… and then suddenly, out of nowhere I felt this brutal hit to my head. I had no idea what was happening, and then I see this guy with a massive machete, like the ones used by ISIS. Within seconds, I ran away and ran back into my car and drove directly to Mater Dei. But blood was coming out everywhere and it was getting harder to see through the windows.”

