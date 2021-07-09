Another Cat Thrown Into Spinola Bay Sea After Surviving Severe Dog Attack
Just weeks after Spinola’s favourite cat Bobby was thrown in the sea, another cat incident left bystanders shocked. Wednesday evening, a dog attacked a cat that ended up being seriously injured, after which it was thrown into the sea.
As bystanders tried to free the cat from the dog’s mouth, who happens to be a repeat offender, the police were called.
A bystander described the incident as horrid, and he ran to help the cat. “After finally opening the dog’s jaw, it was covered in blood.”
The dog’s owner was said to be present at the scene.
After the cat was torn up by the dog, it suffered another attack, though this time by a human. A Serbian man brutally threw the cat in the sea. Fortunately, three people came to the rescue and saved the cat from drowning after surviving the severe attack.
The cat is still alive, but has lost two legs. Police are currently investigating the alleged dog attack.