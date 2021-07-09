Another Cat Thrown Into Spinola Bay Sea After Surviving Severe Dog Attack

Just weeks after Spinola’s favourite cat Bobby was thrown in the sea, another cat incident left bystanders shocked. Wednesday evening, a dog attacked a cat that ended up being seriously injured, after which it was thrown into the sea.

As bystanders tried to free the cat from the dog’s mouth, who happens to be a repeat offender, the police were called.

A bystander described the incident as horrid, and he ran to help the cat. “After finally opening the dog’s jaw, it was covered in blood.”

The dog’s owner was said to be present at the scene.