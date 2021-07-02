Artists Pledge To Appear Outside Parliament Tomorrow Amid Backlash To Wild Ħamrun Celebrations

A number of artists and entertainers have taken to Facebook to announce they’ll be outside of Parliament tomorrow to call for an end to discrimination against the arts in the wake of outrage over spontaneous celebrations that went down in Ħamrun last night.

“I’m going to be at Valletta tomorrow at 10.30am alone in front of Parliament with a placard saying – no more discrimination for arts and entertainment,” a number of leading performers and organisers posted on Facebook today.

It comes after Ħamrun Spartans celebrations took place as police stood by without interfering, while artists were denied their fundamental right to a controlled and safe demonstration just a day earlier.

The main road in Ħamrun was even closed in advance, allowing for this party to happen.