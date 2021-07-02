Artists Pledge To Appear Outside Parliament Tomorrow Amid Backlash To Wild Ħamrun Celebrations
A number of artists and entertainers have taken to Facebook to announce they’ll be outside of Parliament tomorrow to call for an end to discrimination against the arts in the wake of outrage over spontaneous celebrations that went down in Ħamrun last night.
“I’m going to be at Valletta tomorrow at 10.30am alone in front of Parliament with a placard saying – no more discrimination for arts and entertainment,” a number of leading performers and organisers posted on Facebook today.
It comes after Ħamrun Spartans celebrations took place as police stood by without interfering, while artists were denied their fundamental right to a controlled and safe demonstration just a day earlier.
The main road in Ħamrun was even closed in advance, allowing for this party to happen.
Artist manager, producer and MEIA president Howard Keith Debono said he will be there, saying:
“It was clear that they had the blessing of the police and the respective authorities, as many videos and photos clearly show that the police force was there looking both at the inauguration and on the street. Why is our industry being discriminated against?”
Jien se nkun il-Belt Valletta għada filgħodu fl-10:30 waħdi quddiem il-Parlament bi plakka li tgħid – daqshekk…
Posted by Howard Keith Debono on Friday, July 2, 2021
Festival director Toni Attard also posted the statement, after he shared photos of the Ħamrun mass in full view of the police, compared to a symbolic demonstration by artists who were denied their right to protest.
“Justify this Robert Abela, Chris Fearne, José Herrera,” Attard wrote, addressing the countries’ authorities.
Jien se nkun il-Belt Valletta għada filgħodu fl-10:30 waħdi quddiem il-Parlament b’kartellun li jgħid – daqshekk diskriminazzjoni għall-arti u d-divertiment.
Posted by Toni Attard on Friday, July 2, 2021
Theatre producer Wesley Ellul said he’d be there as well, saying: “Laws should apply to all or no one. Enough is enough.”
Tomorrow at 10:30 am I will be standing outside parliament in Valletta, alone protesting the treatment of the arts and…
Posted by Wesley Ellul on Friday, July 2, 2021
Other artists shared a picture of the police standing by and watching. DJ Joven Grech captioned his post with: “No comments… Hypocrites.”
No comments…Ipokriti
Posted by Joven Grech on Friday, July 2, 2021
Organiser of Glitch Festival Kevin Ellul shared the same picture, captioned “Pajjiż maqjel”.
Pajjiż maqjel.
Posted by Kevin Ellul on Friday, July 2, 2021