WATCH: Ħamrun Spartans Fans Hold Another Mass Street Party As Club Is Crowned Malta Champions

Footage circulated online shows crowds of people chanting and cheering, with no sign of social distancing in place. In one photo, police officers can be seen watching the crowd from a distance while a red flare goes off in the background.

Despite some COVID-19 restrictions still in place, including a ban on mass events and the requirement to wear a facemask in groups of larger than two, fans still chose to celebrate and parade through the streets.

A large crowd of die-hard football fans took to the streets of Ħamrun last night to celebrate the Spartans officially being crowned Premier League champions.

Meanwhile, the Ħamrun Spartans were crowned Malta champions at a private ceremony at Tedesco Stadium, with police also present to ensure that COVID-19 restriction measures were adhered to.

Last night’s celebrations caused a stir on social media with people noting how time and time again football fans are allowed to throw street parties with restriction measures still in place.

In fact, there have been multiple occasions where Spartans fans have publically celebrated the club’s historic season, with little consequences for those who broke restriction measures.

Malta has recently experienced a small increase in COVID-19 cases over the past few days, with the total number of active cases now standing at 46.

Under the guidance of new president Joseph Portelli, the Spartans managed to win the BOV Premier League for the first time in 30 years. However, the Malta champions have been barred from participating in next year’s Champions League after UEFA upheld a one-year suspension on the club following a match-fixing scandal in 2013.

