As D-Day For Malta’s Schools Approaches, Teachers’ Unions At Odds On Whether They Should Reopen Or Not

With Malta set to announce its reopening strategy after a month of quasi-lockdown, the Prime Minister has pledged to prioritise education, which means schools could well reopen before the end of the scholastic year.

However, the country’s two teachers’ unions are at odds on whether they should open or not.

The Malta Union of Teachers insisted yesterday that schools shouldn’t be the first to reopen, warning it would be unfair if teachers are made to spend hours at a stretch with a group of 25 or so students while public gatherings of more than two people are banned.

“Schools closed when the [UK] variant became dominant and when schools, educators and families were on their knees, with hundreds of people in quarantine,”

“This should be avoided for everyone’s sake, including educators. We no longer hear that viral transmission among children is minimal compared to adults, or that keeping schools open will lead to a decline in positive cases.”

“The reopening strategy should be smart and not place educators, students and their families back in the situation they were in a few weeks ago.”