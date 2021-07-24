Beverly Hills Influencer With 1.7 Million Followers Teams Up With Clubhouse Europe In Malta

A popular American influencer has landed in Malta to collab with one of the island’s hottest influencer houses. Michelle Kennelly, known for her work with Clubhouse Beverly Hills (BH), arrived in Malta this week and has already begun posting videos with members from Clubhouse Europe, which includes Maltese Tiktoker Henry Galea.

Though she’s only been on the island for a few days, the Clubhouse Europe team are already showing her around, with Galea himself uploading a video where Kennelly tries pastizzi for the first time on his Insta stories. Speaking to Lovin Malta, Kenelly said she was “excited to see the Blue Lagoon and Valletta.” “The rest of the members keep insisting I need to try traditional Maltese food so I’m definitely curious for that!” she continued, hinting at a traditional Maltese food mukbang in the coming days.

Kenelly has previously uploaded images with A-list celebrities, including rap powerhouse Offset from the Migos.

This is the first time Malta’s own influencer house linked up with their American family, hinting at some bright collaborations in the future.

The influencer house courted controversy following footage of a party that was filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic emerging online a few months back. Video footage published online appears to show people celebrating a birthday party in an outdoor area, with one member, Joao Coronel seen on the DJ decks, while fireworks can be seen lighting the skies. However, the team were not found to have done anything wrong, and were quickly right back at work creating viral content.