Birkirkara Man Loses Life In Motorcycle Accident In St Julian’s

A Serbian man has died following a motorcycle incident in St Julian’s.

The man, a 53-year-old who lives in Birkirkara, lost control of his BMW motorcycle while driving in Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli, St Julian’s.

Police and medics were called to the scene at around 5.15pm. The man was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia is overseeing an inquiry into death. Police investigations into the accident are underway.