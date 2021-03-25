Carmelo Abela Doubles Down On Denying He Was Involved In Failed 2010 Bank Heist

OPM Minister Carmelo Abela has reiterated his “categorical denial” of having any involvement in a failed 2010 bank heist at the HSBC headquarters.

Concerns over whether Abela may have been involved come after Vince ‘Koħħu’ Muscat said an unnamed sitting minister had been part of a “big job”. Alfred Degiorgio also said he would give the name of the minister in return for a pardon request.

His most recent denial came after Times of Malta journalists asked the minister yesterday. He responded by asking where these allegations were coming from.

“If these allegations came from a court testimony it would be one thing, but if someone is throwing out names carelessly, that’s a different thing altogether,” Abela said.

Abela has previously denied having anything to do with the heist in 2020 when asked about the allegations, then saying: “Instead of playing games and beating around the bush, Jason Azzopardi should be clear and direct. On a personal level, I categorically deny anything to do with what is being alleged.”

What do you make of his rebuttals?