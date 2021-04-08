ClubHouse Co-Founder Apologises For Attending Illegal Party As Police Try To Find Out Where It Was Held

ClubHouse Europe co-founder Zak Grech Fenech has publicly apologised for attending an illegal party that was held last night.

“I would like to publicly apologise for my actions yesterday,” he said on Instagram. “I understand the severity of the situation. Authorities have been contacted and confirmed that the location was not ClubHouse Europe.”

“I simply ask you to not get my personal and business life mixed up. They are two separate things.”

After footage emerged of ClubHouse member João Coronel on the DJ decks, Grech Fenech made sure to note that the influencer wasn’t a DJ at the party and has never DJed in his life.