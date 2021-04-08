ClubHouse Co-Founder Apologises For Attending Illegal Party As Police Try To Find Out Where It Was Held
ClubHouse Europe co-founder Zak Grech Fenech has publicly apologised for attending an illegal party that was held last night.
“I would like to publicly apologise for my actions yesterday,” he said on Instagram. “I understand the severity of the situation. Authorities have been contacted and confirmed that the location was not ClubHouse Europe.”
“I simply ask you to not get my personal and business life mixed up. They are two separate things.”
After footage emerged of ClubHouse member João Coronel on the DJ decks, Grech Fenech made sure to note that the influencer wasn’t a DJ at the party and has never DJed in his life.
“He was simply my guest who was exploited by others for views,” he said. “I was never involved in the organisation of this party/gathering. I’ll repeat… João Coronel and I were simply guests.”
Meanwhile, Clubhouse Europe confirmed it asked the police to investigate its premises to confirm that the party wasn’t held there. The content house said police ruled out that the party was held there.
A spokesperson for the police confirmed with Lovin Malta that they’re investigating the incident but have yet to find out where the party was held.
Footage of the party emerged online today, with the event in clear breach of COVID-19 rules which prohibit more than two households from meeting up in a private space at the same time.
Besides Joao Coronel and Zak Grech Fenech, DJ ANT and DJ Scorcio were also spotted in the footage.
Are you surprised that people are still holding illegal parties during the pandemic?