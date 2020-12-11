Commissioner For Animal Welfare Alison Bezzina To Guest Star On Lovin Daily

Animal rights activist and Commissioner for Animal Welfare Alison Bezzina will make a guest appearance on today’s episode of Lovin Daily.

An avid animal lover, Bezzina has been at the forefront of protecting animal rights in Malta for over two decades now and often documented her efforts in a personal blog – I Will Not Go Away.

In her new role, Bezzina will have to step back from her blog and continue campaigning for animal rights via a direct line to authorities instead.

Bezzina was recently verbally attacked by controversial Siġġiewi zookeeper Anton Rea Cutajar, after she said that “exotic animals do not belong in cages.”

The zookeeper has publicly apologised to new Animal Rights Commissioner over a now-deleted video in which he warned he’ll seek to get her fired from her new role.

Watch the interview live, as well as the latest news from Malta on today’s episode of Lovin Daily at 10am.