Crane Currency Latest Company To Oblige Workers Who Travel Abroad To Get Tested And Disclose Trip Details
Another day, another group of employees complaining about their employers’ COVID-19 restrictions – and this time it’s Crane Currency.
Employees of the company who spoke to Lovin Malta on condition of anonymity said that the company has implemented new measures requiring staff to get tested before being allowed to return to work after a trip abroad, irrespective of whether they’ve been vaccinated.
“I can understand the need for precautions, but it is unfair to oblige us to use up our time off to go and get tested when there are no restrictions on travel at the moment,” the employee told Lovin Malta.
“It also isn’t right for us to have to provide our employer with details about where we’ve travelled to and what we’ve done. That’s none of their business.”
Over the past weeks, as summer has continued to set in, employees at several companies have reported measures they described as unfair and discriminatory being implemented by companies in a bid to prevent them from having to close because of a COVID-19 outbreak among their workers.
Doubts have been raised about the legality of measures requesting personal information, like their holiday destination or whether or not they have been vaccinated, from employers.
Yesterday, the Malta Union of Teachers announced that it had ordered its members to ignore a similar directive put in place by the University of Malta, describing it as being in breach of the law.
In this case, the Crane Currency employees who spoke with Lovin Malta said they had not been supported in the issue by the General Workers Union, which they said had “taken the company’s side”.
Lovin Malta has reached out to the General Workers Union but is yet to receive a reply. Crane Currency has not been willing to comment so far, with questions having been sent last week.
