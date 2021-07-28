Crane Currency Latest Company To Oblige Workers Who Travel Abroad To Get Tested And Disclose Trip Details 

Another day, another group of employees complaining about their employers’ COVID-19 restrictions – and this time it’s Crane Currency.

Employees of the company who spoke to Lovin Malta on condition of anonymity said that the company has implemented new measures requiring staff to get tested before being allowed to return to work after a trip abroad, irrespective of whether they’ve been vaccinated.

“I can understand the need for precautions, but it is unfair to oblige us to use up our time off to go and get tested when there are no restrictions on travel at the moment,” the employee told Lovin Malta.

“It also isn’t right for us to have to provide our employer with details about where we’ve travelled to and what we’ve done. That’s none of their business.”