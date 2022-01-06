Darren It-Topo Debono Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison Over HSBC Heist

Darren It-Topo Debono has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his involvement in an attempted HSBC heist in 2020 following a guilty plea.

In a court sitting today, Debono was also fined €18,000 and ordered to pay €11,000 in court expenses.

His admission comes just as the trial by jury for hitman-for-hire Vince ‘il-Koħħu’ Muscat over the case. Following his plea, Debono will now be testifying as a witness. The trial has now been postponed given the development.

The long-awaited trial has already proven controversial.

On 30th June 2010, a group of robbers attempted a heist on the HSBC headquarters in Qormi while police were busy working on a state visit of Italy’s President.

Police were able to arrive on the scene quickly after receiving an anonymous tip off. Some 65 shots were fired at police.

The robbers managed to get away. However, Muscat and Debono were later charged in connection to the robery.

A police constable who was involved in a shootout with fleeing robbers outside the HSBC headquarters in 2010 has asked the courts to allow him not to testify because of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder he still suffers as a result.