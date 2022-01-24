Don’t Look Now, But Miriam Dalli Is Either Selling PS5s On Twitter, Or She’s Been Hacked

Minister for Energy, Enterprise and Sustainable Development Miriam Dalli’s Twitter account has been recently made into a hub for PlayStation Five re-sales. Either that, or her Twitter account – which is followed by everyone from Prime Minister Robert Abela to European Parliament President Roberta Metsola – has been hacked. 1. Apparently, Miriam Dalli lives in New York now.

2. And hey… if you pick up the package before Thursday you might still be in luck!

3. Not entirely sure who Eric Jackson is, but he seems pretty upbeat at the whole situation

4. And for those who bear a greater allegiance to Microsoft, fear not: there are Xboxes for sale, too.