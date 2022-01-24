Don’t Look Now, But Miriam Dalli Is Either Selling PS5s On Twitter, Or She’s Been Hacked
Minister for Energy, Enterprise and Sustainable Development Miriam Dalli’s Twitter account has been recently made into a hub for PlayStation Five re-sales.
Either that, or her Twitter account – which is followed by everyone from Prime Minister Robert Abela to European Parliament President Roberta Metsola – has been hacked.
1. Apparently, Miriam Dalli lives in New York now.
2. And hey… if you pick up the package before Thursday you might still be in luck!
3. Not entirely sure who Eric Jackson is, but he seems pretty upbeat at the whole situation
4. And for those who bear a greater allegiance to Microsoft, fear not: there are Xboxes for sale, too.
Lovin Malta reached out to the minister to confirm if this was, in actual fact, a case of hacking – however, with Dalli apparently being in New York City, there’s a bit of a time difference we need to deal with.
One can’t help but wonder though – selling the latest consoles with a general election around the corner could be a whole new strategy to net some positive results.
