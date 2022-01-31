Dumped Construction Barriers In Mosta Valley Removed By Parks Malta

Plastic construction barriers dumped in the beautiful valley of Wied il-Għasel have been removed by Parks Malta.

Photos sent to Lovin Malta show workers from Parks Malta retrieving the barriers from the picturesque area.

This newsroom reported on the presence of dumped barriers in the area despite cleaning works being carried out within the same valley.

It’s unclear whether the barriers were discarded into the valley or whether they were dragged by the water during a past storm.