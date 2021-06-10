A Child Prodigy Who Befriended A Prince: Edward De Bono’s Biographers Share Moments From His Youth

A man who taught people how to think, the late Edward De Bono’s immense contribution to lateral thinking and the science of creativity will go down in history.

But who was the man himself and how did he grow up to become one of Malta’s most famous people?

Two of his biographers have penned detailed tributes to De Bono, which were published on his website after his death was announced.

Piers Dudgeon, author of ‘Breaking Out Of The Box’, noted that De Bono’s parents were distant from him early on, speaking in Latin when they didn’t want him and his brothers to understand them and making them eat meals in the nursery.

De Bono was taught self-discipline from his nanny and went to boarding school at seven, experiences which Dudgeon said made him learn self-reliance and detachment from a young age.

De Bono was a child when the Second World War broke out, with Malta suffering severe bombing from the Axis forces.

However, the horror helped shape young Edward’s mind in an unexpected way.

“As there were no new toys (because nothing could be imported), he began looking at his old toys and eventually at everything – on the dinner table, in the street, wherever he found himself – with an eye to alternative ideas for delivering better value,” Dudgeon wrote.

Meanwhile, at school he designed a map through the cellars and into Mdina, making keys to open the iron gates.

“When the older boys wanted to go for a beer they had to come to him for map and keys.”