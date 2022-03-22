PN To Take Malta’s Controversial Prison Voting Case Before The Courts

The Nationalist Party will be filing an injunction before the courts following the decision taken by the Electoral Commission not to accept their request to nullify the vote held at Corradino Correctional Facility (CCF).

In the application, the PN will be asking the court to order the opening of sealed packages revealing the list of persons in CCF entitled to vote, as well as packages containing the voting documents of those who voted.

The Party will also ask the court to order the Electoral Commission and the Registrars of Maltese and Gozitan courts to submit a list of persons whose names appear on the list of voters (LOPEV) and those who are disqualified from voting; and to submit the lists forwarded by the registrars to the courts to the Electoral Commission.

The PN will also move to request that the court declare that the Chief Electoral Commissioner and the Electoral Commission have failed in their obligations and that they failed to ensure that the information is received from the registrars of Maltese and Gozitan courts in accordance with the obligation.

In the injunction, the PN is also demanding that the court prohibit the ballot box to be opened before the decision of the same court.

After the call was issued, PN General Secretary Michael Piccinino had this to say:

“The biggest priority in our country is that we safeguard the electoral process in its entirety,” he said, calling for the vote to be annulled.