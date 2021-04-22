د . إAEDSRر . س

Environment Minister Apologises For Yo Momma Twitter Jabs And Asks His Mother Not To Comment Further

Malta’s Environmental Minister has apologised for a slew of personal attacks on a satirical blogger on Twitter last night.

Aaron Farrugia had Malta’s social media-sphere reaching for the popcorn last night as he got into a very weird back and forth with the brains behind satirical page Bis-Serjeta’ and even National Book Council Chairman Mark Camilleri.

The minister even dropped some yo momma jokes publicly in a moment we didn’t really expect to see in 2021 but somehow aren’t surprised.

“There’s no justification over the fact that yesterday I should have reacted differently to a satirical post about me,” Farrugia said, before going on to say this will be the last time he posts comments such as those.

“Anyone who knows me knows that doesn’t reflect what I believe in.” 

M’hemm ebda ġustifikazzjoni għall-fatt li lbieraħ kelli nirreaġixxi differenti għal post satiriku dwari.Ma kinitx…

Posted by Aaron Farrugia on Thursday, April 22, 2021

Saying he had spoken to the two people involved, he said that “artists will always find full support from me”.

The entire debacle was kicked off after Bis-Serjeta’ posted a satirical image poking fun at the fact that Farrugia’s mom often comments under his posts and videos.

At one point, he even threatened to open a libel case against Camilleri over some direct order claims.

Farrugia ended by tagging his mother Melita in his apology post and asking her to “ideally” not comment any further.

What do you make of the minister’s apology?

Johnathan is interested in the weird, wonderful, and sometimes dark realities late capitalist society forces upon us all. He also likes food and music. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

