Environment Minister Apologises For Yo Momma Twitter Jabs And Asks His Mother Not To Comment Further

Malta’s Environmental Minister has apologised for a slew of personal attacks on a satirical blogger on Twitter last night.

Aaron Farrugia had Malta’s social media-sphere reaching for the popcorn last night as he got into a very weird back and forth with the brains behind satirical page Bis-Serjeta’ and even National Book Council Chairman Mark Camilleri.

The minister even dropped some yo momma jokes publicly in a moment we didn’t really expect to see in 2021 but somehow aren’t surprised.

“There’s no justification over the fact that yesterday I should have reacted differently to a satirical post about me,” Farrugia said, before going on to say this will be the last time he posts comments such as those.

“Anyone who knows me knows that doesn’t reflect what I believe in.”