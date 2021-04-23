Environment Minister Doesn’t Bite Back This Time, As Restaurant Trolls Him Days After Twitter Spat

Minister for the Environment, Climate Change and Planning Aaron Farrugia has responded to a meme posted by popular Mexican restaurant Avotaco only days after a Twitter spat he had with a local satirist. The image, posted on the restaurant’s Facebook Page, cheekily refers to the mention of the origin of the Twitter spat where the Bis-Serjeta, who poked fun at the fact that Farrugia’s parents are often seen defending their son in Facebook comments.

This spat garnered a lot of buzz across social media, with many believing that it showed that the Minister had thin skin when it came to taking a joke. In this case, though, it would seem that Farrugia is trying to show that he is able to take such jokes in good faith – or at least is trying to start doing so and turning over a new page.

Posting his response, Farrugia answered the question Avotaco posed in their meme replying with “not allowed on Thursdays, but Friday is a different story” as he posted with a Chimichanga from Avotaco. What do you think of Aaron Farrugia’s response? Let us know in the comments