European Medicines Authority Approves AstraZeneca Vaccine For Distribution In European Union

The European Medicines Authority has approved the AstraZeneca vaccine for distribution across the European Union.

AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine was deemed safe and effective and was granted conditional market authorisation earlier today, meaning that the pharmaceutical company can begin distributing the vaccine to member states.

“With this third positive opinion, we have further expanded the arsenal of vaccines available to EU and EEA member states to combat the pandemic and protect their citizens,” said Emer Cooke, Executive Director of EMA

Like other vaccines approved by the EU, the AstraZeneca vaccine is administered in two doses with the second coming four to 12 weeks after the first.

Great to hear the #AstraZeneca vaccine for #COVID19 has been recommended for approval by the European Medicines Agency #EMA. Imperative that agreed delivery dates and quantities are maintained. — Chris Fearne (@chrisfearne) January 29, 2021

The news is a sliver living in what has been a tumultuous week for the European Commission and AstraZeneca following news that the pharmaceutical giants could only deliver 25% of the vaccine promised to the EU in the first quarter of 2021. Earlier today, AstraZeneca agreed to publish the redacted contract signed between the two parties.

Malta is expected to receive a million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the largest consignment from a single pharmaceutical company for the country so far.

Malta also leads the way in the EU in terms of its vaccination campaign 3.67% of its population inoculated so far.

Earlier today, a new coronavirus vaccine, novavax, proved to be 89% effective in large-scale trials carried out in the United Kingdom.

Moreover, Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine has proven to be 66% effective.

