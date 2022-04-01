Frustrated Parents Visit Schools And Chris Fearne’s Żejtun Office To Plaster ‘Unmask Kids’ Posters

Aggrieved at the state of play whereby schoolchildren must wear their masks 24/7, a group of parents has taken matters into their own hands.

This morning, the parents plastered posters reading ‘Unmask The Kids’ on noticeboards, doors, street furniture and gates outside four schools their children attend – the Ħandaq middle school, the Għaxaq primary school and the St Theresa Colleges of Mrieħel and Balzan/Lija/Iklin.

To drive the message home to the health authorities, they even stuck posters outside Chris Fearne’s Żejtun office, although the Health Minister is unlikely to see them with his own eyes as he is currently in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.