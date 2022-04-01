Frustrated Parents Visit Schools And Chris Fearne’s Żejtun Office To Plaster ‘Unmask Kids’ Posters
Aggrieved at the state of play whereby schoolchildren must wear their masks 24/7, a group of parents has taken matters into their own hands.
This morning, the parents plastered posters reading ‘Unmask The Kids’ on noticeboards, doors, street furniture and gates outside four schools their children attend – the Ħandaq middle school, the Għaxaq primary school and the St Theresa Colleges of Mrieħel and Balzan/Lija/Iklin.
To drive the message home to the health authorities, they even stuck posters outside Chris Fearne’s Żejtun office, although the Health Minister is unlikely to see them with his own eyes as he is currently in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.
“We are fed up,” one of the mothers involved in the protest told Lovin Malta. “The laws seem to apply to kids only.”
Malta is set to remove the mask requirement at schools after the Easter holidays, the first time this rule will be scrapped since the start of the pandemic.
However, several parents have questioned why it isn’t being removed earlier, particularly since parties are taking place regularly and the recent election was characterised by mass rallies from both major parties.
St Edward’s College today hung up banners outside its gates questioning continued strict COVID-19 measures within classrooms and school grounds.
In his first address to the nation since winning the election, Prime Minister Robert Abela pledged to remove all remaining COVID-19 restrictions.
Should Malta scrap its mask rules at schools?