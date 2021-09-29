Fully-Vaccinated Man Who Left Malta For Mother’s Funeral Forced Into Quarantine Hotel Despite Having Residence 

A fully-vaccinated man with a private residence in Malta who briefly left the country to attend his mother’s funeral is facing a €1,400 bill after being forced into one of the country’s controversial quarantine hotels.

The man, who is a Pakistani national, left the country a couple of months ago after receiving news that his mother was fatally ill. He had not yet received the jab in Malta but was forced to leave in order to be close to the family.

He had not been home in four years and being by his mother’s side in her last moments was of the utmost priority.

Still, he was able to get fully vaccinated back in his home country, receiving the Moderna vaccine, which is recognised in Malta. However, the country is yet to recognise Pakistan’s vaccine certificate, forcing the man into mandatory quarantine, as per rules of dark red-listed countries.

He understood the risk and accepted the rules, even forking out an extra month’s rent before leaving to ensure that he had a place to quarantine upon his return.

But that wasn’t enough for Maltese authorities, who rejected his request to quarantine inside his residence, where he lives alone, and forced him into a hotel.

Now, he’s facing a €1,400 bill, something which he simply cannot afford following the journey to and from his home country, and the money he forked out for rent before leaving.

Meanwhile, he’s claimed that he’s even being asked to pay for water while the breakfast provided is reportedly well below adequate.

There are also claims that he’s hearing people in other rooms begging their families to send over money so they can leave the hotel.