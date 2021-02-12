Gozo Grab #5: Nadur Residents Gear Up For Court Battle Against Foundation

Euchar Vella’s sister, the notary Maria Vella Magro, has been preparing notarial documents for residents affected by the land dispute.

In his letter, Vella admitted that the “situation is awkward,” adding that he entered into a “preliminary agreement on two plots in Qala in April 2019” – well before the lands in Nadur were registered by the foundation. He clarified that he will defend his family’s properties in Nadur.

The family’s plot in Nadur is 4,000 square metres, according to submissions made at the Land Registry last Monday, and is situated behind a private church build by their ancestors a century ago.

The foundation, called Beneficcju ta Sant Antonio Delli Navarra, was founded in 1675, and the people currently behind it are six Sliema siblings, retired magistrate Dennis Montebello, and senior lawyer Carmelo Galea.

Dozens of houses sit on the registered lands in Nadur, and the recent contacts by the foundation asking homeowners to pay between €10,000 and €70,000 for out-of-court settlements has triggered a new sense of outrage.

The stakes are high: the land registered a year ago is worth many millions, the Karkanja plot itself is worth a few million.

Vella also calls on political leaders to make good on their “promise to withdraw the registration.”

As recently as three weeks ago, Parliamentary Secretary Alex Muscat said in parliament that he is still seeking “legal advice” and intends to “turn back the clock” and get “registrations revoked.” Sources have also said that Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri has also been privately telling constituents that the government would resolve their situation upon filing counterclaims.