د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Home Affairs Ministry Silent On Claims That Malta Denied Entry To 265 Migrants At Sea

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Malta’s Home Affairs Ministry has yet to comment on claims that the country denied entry to 265 migrants rescued at sea.

The migrants, many coming from Libya, were picked up by Spanish Search and Rescue NGO Open Arms over the weekend.

According to the NGO, 97 of the migrants were rescued in Malta’s Search and Rescue zone by the rescue ship despite attempts to make contact with Maltese authorities.

Open Arms CEO Oscar Camps claimed that Malta denied entry to the rescue ship and its 265 migrant passengers. Instead, the ship disembarked at Porto Empedocle in Sicily.

Lovin Malta attempted to contact the Home Affairs Ministry, including Minister Byron Camilleri, to confirm these allegations but message remain ignored.

The country has been wrestling with irregular migration for several years now. In 2020, there were several cases of Malta denying migrants entry into its ports partially due to the coronavirus pandemic, which saw harbour cruise vessels house migrants outside the country’s territorial waters.

Moreover approximately 575 have died on the journey in 2020 with indications that the real number is higher.

Speaking at a Summit Med 7 last year, Prime Minister Robert Abela addressed the immigration crisis affecting Malta and insisted that it be given more importance in the EU.

Since then, Germany and France have accepted asylum-seekers from Malta following a bilateral agreement to reduce the irregular migration in Europe.

In 2021 so far, at least 340 migrants attempted to flee war-torn Libya.

What do you make of this? Let us know below

READ NEXT: After Finding Mementos In Addolorata Trash, Relatives Of COVID-19 Victims Confront Cemetery Management

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK