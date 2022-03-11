‘I Thought Of Murdering Rita Ellul The Night Before’: Partner Confessed To Police About Strangulation

The partner of Rita Ellul, the woman who was murdered in Gozo on 26th February, told police that he murdered her because she was cheating on him and had even planned to do it the night before.

A court report by The Times of Malta on today’s sitting in Gozo revealed that Lawrence Abina made the confession before even entering the interrogation.

Speaking in court, inspector Kurt Zahra said that Abina told police that on the day of the murder, he was going to work and had even kissed her goodbye. But something came over him, and he decided to strangle her.

He said he thought about stopping but feared she would call the police. He arrived 45 minutes late to work that day.

Abina returned back home shortly after 12pm and immediately called the police, informing them that Rita was dead. An autopsy report later uncovered that she had been strangled.

Abina told police that he feared she was going to leave him for another man. It was confirmed in court that there had been previous reports of domestic violence.

The case continues next week. Lawyer Joseph Grech represented the accused while Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri are appearing as parte civile.

